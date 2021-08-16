Barranquitas couple opens $125K Luna Escondida conceptual experience hotel

Luna Escondida opened its digital reservation calendar starting last week and in less than 30 minutes, it sold out the remainder of 2021 and part of 2022, the owners said.

A young couple from Barranquitas invested more than $125,000 and launched Luna Escondida, a unique conceptual accommodation in the mountains of Puerto Rico.

The property, located in the central town, is characterized by the presence of elements related to the moon, the natural environment that surrounds it, and the prominence of the black color in the facilities of the inn.

“My dream has always been to go to the moon, so we’re inspired to create an innovative experience that will allow our guests to be transported to a unique and special territory. I could not reach the moon, but I believed it and I will make it possible for other people to have a unique experience in it,” said Josué Sánchez-Cintrón, co-owner of Luna Escondida.

Luna Escondida’s offer is aimed at the guest experience, which is why the space was equipped with a black, 20-foot dome, fully furnished, with a bed for two, an infinity pool with heater, a fire pit, a relaxation waterfall, wi-fi, a TV set, applications to watch movies and board games, among other amenities.

“Tourism in Puerto Rico has a lot of opportunities to innovate, so we decided to develop a concept that was different and revolutionary. Through this project, we also want to develop a collaborative economy to support entrepreneurs in our community who offer quality services and deserve to be recognized,” said Marel Rivera, co-owner of Luna Escondida.

The project was developed to welcome two guests and has a virtual assistance system, known as Alexa, which allows the lighting and music of the space to be controlled through voice commands.

The inn has a panoramic view that stretches from the mountains of Corozal to the coast of San Juan. At night, this experience is enlivened with a lighting show that gives the guest the feeling that they are in the “middle of space and the stars,” the owners said.

In addition, Luna Escondida will offer the opportunity to buy experience packages during the stay, such as Wine & Paint nights and the creation of mojito cocktails.

However, some spaces are still available for next year on the short-term rental platforms Airbnb and Join a Join.