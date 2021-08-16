USDA seeks applications for funds to build housing for farm workers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The US Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for funding to increase the supply of affordable housing for farm workers.

Luis R. García, acting state director of USDA Rural Development in Puerto Rico, said that subject to the availability of funds, the loan and grants will be provided through USDA’s Farm Labor Housing Program.

Eligible recipients include broad-based nonprofit organizations, farm worker nonprofits, community organizations, or an agency or political subdivision of state or local government. The funds may only be used for the construction of new off-farm worker housing, the federal agency confirmed.

Applications must be submitted electronically to USDA’s Rural Housing Service before the deadline for each round of funding.

Pre-applications for the second round of funding will be accepted after Sept. 1, 2021. The deadline to submit pre-applications is Nov. 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. Final applications must be submitted by May 2, 2022 at 12 p.m.

Pre-application for the third round of funding will be accepted after Sept. 1, 2022. The deadline to submit pre-applications is November 1, 2022, at 12 p.m. Final applications must be submitted by May 1, 2023, at 12 p.m.

USDA will host workshops on Aug. 25, 2021, and Aug. 25, 2022, to discuss the application process and the borrower’s responsibilities under the program, among other topics.

Beginning Aug. 18, interested parties may send an email to request information on how to attend. Using Off-FLH Workshop” as the subject line, the email must contain:

The borrower’s name;

The project’s name;

The borrower’s contact information; and,

The state where the project will be located.