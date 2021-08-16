Type to search

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week events in Ponce postponed to Aug. 18

Contributor August 16, 2021
The schedule of seminars aimed at hospitality industry personnel will be held in the Hotel Meliá in Ponce.

Due to the passing of weather system Grace over Puerto Rico, the organizers of Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Isla have postponed the events scheduled to take place in Ponce to Aug. 18.



Wednesday’s schedule will include seminars for bartenders and the hospitality industry on personal finances, social networks, a 1:1 cigar tutorial, and a cocktail workshop. An event for the public featuring cocktail tastings, music and cigars will take place at 7 p.m.

Those interested in the seminars must register and make a suggested $5 donation that will go to the emergency fund “Tip Jar” to continue supporting the island’s hospitality and service industry.

Those who register must present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test with a minimum of 48 hours of completion or their vaccination card for both doses the day of the event. The use of masks is always mandatory.

