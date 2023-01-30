FEMA assigns $18.5M for Valenciano water treatment plant and reservoir

CSA Group provided full support to PRASA for the development and planning for the design and construction of the Valenciano System. (Credit: https://www.csagroup.com/markets/water/valenciano-dam-reservoir/)

The first phase for the construction of a new reservoir in the Valenciano river and the expansion of the Valenciano Water Treatment Plant has been approved at a cost of more than $18.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

The new stream reservoir, located in the municipality of Juncos and an asset of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), will have a capacity of 12.7 million cubic meters of water.

“We have worked hard to obtain the approval of funds for Phase 1 of this project. The Valenciano Reservoir project is a priority for my administration because it promotes quality of life and health for the nearly 140,000 residents living in Humacao, Caguas, Juncos, San Lorenzo, Las Piedras and Gurabo, in addition to improving water storage capacity, which will benefit the surrounding towns,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

Once the first phase is completed, which includes the procurement of engineering services, preliminary engineering design, environmental compliance and permitting processes, planning for land acquisition and final design and construction documents, FEMA will consider additional funding for Phase 2 at a cost of more than $399 million, the agency stated.

“Residents in the area will benefit from this mitigation work, especially during drought conditions, when the existing potable water supply systems cannot meet the water demand for the area. When the project is completed, it will offer enough water storage and pumping capacity to ensure a steady water supply for the area,” said Deputy Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator Andrés García.

For her part, PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán Crespo said “The Valenciano Reservoir is another of our priority projects, which will provide redundancy and flexibility in the potable water systems of these six municipalities.”