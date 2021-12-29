FirstBank and INprende graduate 123 entrepreneurs from their 1Éxito program

Natalia Bonderenko interacts with participants of the entrepreneurship program.

Looki g to strengthen their business models, FirstBank together with INprende graduated 123 entrepreneurs from the third edition of the 1Éxito program.

The students participated in five free virtual training sessions on topics related to business development.

In addition, for completing the 1Éxito program, they received certificates to open a commercial account at FirstBank without fees for one year, two business consultancies and two corporate identity designs, among other prizes. In this edition, active entrepreneurs were accepted, and for the first time, entrepreneurs who did not have an active business.

Participants received 10 hours of workshops on business leadership, operational optimization, marketing, financial protection and innovation with Alessandra Correa, founder and Natalia Bonderenko, business director, of INprende, respectively.

“At INprende we’re extremely satisfied with this third edition of the 1Éxito program,” said Correa. “We’re convinced that with this accomplishment that we carried out for the third year with FirstBank, more entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico have the necessary tools to continue facing the challenges of the modern business world, because over the past years we’ve dedicated ourselves to studying and meticulously understanding their needs.”

During the trainings, there was a diversity of businesses representing the food industry, fashion, retail, communications and health. In terms of geographic impact, at least one request was received from 78% of the island’s municipalities. Meanwhile, 67.7% of the participants were between 25 and 44 years old.

“At FirstBank we’re committed to growth and strengthening of the operations of our businesses,” said Carmen Pagán, first vice president of Community Compliance and Reinvestment at FirstBank.

“Many of these businesses are reinventing themselves and trying to strengthen their operations to be more competitive,” she said.

“That’s why we adapted this edition of the 1Éxito program to a new modality by offering workshops in a virtual format. As a result, it gave us the opportunity to impact existing entrepreneurs and include new entrepreneurs, from all municipalities because they could connect from the comfort of their office or home,” she said.