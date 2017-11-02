FirstBank, Liberty tour offers banking, telecom services

Seeking to help with Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts after the passage of Hurricane María, FirstBank under its “One for All” program, joined Liberty Puerto Rico on the Liberty Wi-Fi Tour, an initiative to deliver assistance to the most affected municipalities on the island.

As part of the Liberty Wi-Fi Tour, FirstBank delivers two ATMs so that people can withdraw money free of charge, they have branch employees guiding people about the moratorium programs for small business loan products, personal loans, auto loans and leases, credit cards and mortgages. FirstBank Insurance officers are also on hand to review policies and offer information on how to make claims to insurers.

People also can access their family and loved ones through the free Wi-Fi connection. In addition, attorneys who are collaborating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate to assist in the process of completing online applications for people affected by Hurricane María.

The tour will run until Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.