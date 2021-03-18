FirstBank Beyond credit cards offer contactless tech, app

With the new mobile app, Beyond credit card customers will be able to check their credit limit, current balance, and available credit, among other services.

Looking to simplify banking processes so that customers may access the bank “easily and securely,” FirstBank is now offering contactless technology and a new mobile app to manage its Beyond credit cards.

The financial institution is also launching its digital platform through which customers can apply for different credit products through its corporate website.

“Because of the pandemic, our customers are looking for ways to limit cash payments and minimize contact at sales terminals. FirstBank’s Beyond credit cards allow you pay quickly and secure by simply tapping your card on the terminal. Additionally, with the new mobile app, our customers can manage their credit card from their cell phone wherever they may be,” said Juan Carlos Vázquez, senior vice president and Consumer Business Director at FirstBank.

With the new mobile app, Beyond credit card customers will be able to check their credit limit, current balance, and available credit; see transactions in process; access up to 18 months of their account statements; make payments; receive email alerts change their password; see promotions; and access the Rewards Program.

The Beyond credit card Rewards Program, which has no annual fee, allows customers to accrue points on their daily purchases. The accrued points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including merchandise, experiences, gift cards, or card credits, among others.

“FirstBank customers who still do not have their Beyond® credit card can apply for it quickly and securely through the new online platform. All they need to do is go to www.1firstbank.com, select their desired product, and fill in the required information. They will receive an email notification indicating the start and status of the process,” Vázquez explained.

