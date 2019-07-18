FirstBank donates $20K to Juan Domingo en Acción Inc. for student programs

July 18, 2019 127

For the past 40 years, nonprofit organization Juan Domingo en Acción has been dedicated to improving the quality of life and promoting the sustainable development of the families in its community.

To this end, FirstBank donated $20,000 to the organization for the arts and music, sports, and summer camp programs for the 400 students at Nueva Escuela Juan Ponce de León, located in the Juan Domingo community in Guaynabo.

“With this donation, we are giving students who participate in Juan Domingo en Acción the chance to benefit from these extra-curricular programs,” said Catherine Ríos, Compliance and Community Reinvestment officer at FirstBank.

“It is proven that arts and sports help improve learning capacity, attention, and self-esteem. There are both physical benefits and benefits in attitude as well — such as the development of values, commitment, camaraderie, and teamwork — which have a positive influence on studying, prepping for a project, or prepping for an exam,” she said.

The Summer Camp that offered children and young people between the ages of 4 and 12 the opportunity to participate in educational, technological, sports, recreational, and cultural activities recently ended.

“These programs have a positive impact on the children and youth in the community by improving their academic achievement and reducing the school drop-out rate,” said Magdalena Hernández, executive director of Juan Domingo en Acción Inc.

“They have demonstrated the development of their study habits, work skills, and increased self-esteem. This way, we continue to have a hand in developing agents of change in the community,” she said.