FirstBank, spokeswoman Puig award $10K in 3 ‘FirstOro’ tennis scholarships

December 3, 2018 246

As part of the partnership between FirstBank and brand ambassador Mónica Puig, three young up-and-coming tennis players will split $10,000 in scholarship funding through the financial institution’s FirstOro program.

In its second edition, the money will go to Paola Muñiz from San Sebastián, Adriana Rosario from Río Grande, and Dylan Rosado from Las Piedras, all from the Puerto Rico Tennis Association (PRTA).

“In 2016, when the Mónica Puig Invitational was announced, we made a commitment with Monica and the PRTA to support children from low-income families who demonstrate high athletic potential and ability in the sport of tennis,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice-president and strategic management director at FirstBank.

The funding will allow the young tennis players to continue their training and develop into athletes who can win another gold medal for Puerto Rico, López-Lay said, referring to Puig’s gold medal Olympic win.

“This scholarship opportunity is very special because I understand what it is to be young and to need opportunities to be able to play and travel,” said Puig, who was on hand for the awards ceremony. “They should be able to reach their dreams and be here, inspiring other children in the future.”

From its beginnings, the Puerto Rico Tennis Association has promoted the development of the sport, identifying and developing talents to represent the island at international events. To this day, they have impacted hundreds of children, youths, and adults while encouraging them to lead a healthy lifestyle, develop discipline, and become responsible adults.

The funding will cover two pairs of tennis shoes, rackets, adequate balls for each of the player’s skill levels, bags, accessories, a portable net so they can practice at home and an incentive for the trainer and mentors.

“We thank FirstBank and our gold medalist, Mónica Puig, for their commitment and for renewing this strategic partnership, which allows us to provide valuable resources to these young people so that they can continue to grow in the sport,” said Héctor Cabrera, executive director of PRTA.

“On this occasion, we have added the participation of three advanced-level trainers in Puerto Rico to the scholarship benefits in order to support the children’s individual work with their trainers. These kids are the future of our sport,” he added.