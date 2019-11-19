FirstBank’s ‘One with the Environment’ donates native trees to Ana G. Méndez University

November 19, 2019 178

With the purpose of reforesting green areas destroyed by Hurricane María and contribute to raising students’ environmental awareness, FirstBank, through its “One with the Environment program” recently donated bay-rum and guaiacwood trees to the Ana G. Méndez University’s Cupey campus.

“FirstBank continues to support initiatives that return oxygen to our island through the trees that we’re planting,” said Ángel Colón, vice-president of retail and small business banking at FirstBank.

“With the donation of the guaiacwood trees to the Cupey Campus, the University will officially introduce an area called El Bosque de Guayacán,” he said. “Likewise, the bay-rum trees that will be planted in front of the student center will provide shade and improve its surroundings.”

Ángel Toledo, acting chancellor of UAGM, Cupey Campus, thanked FirstBank “for joining our ‘Sowing Awareness’ initiative, which forms part of the activities of the University’s 70th anniversary, coordinated by María Ortiz, associate dean of the Environmental Science graduate program.”

Alexis Molinares, ecologist and environmental advisor at FirstBank, oversaw the planting on campus which has received the Tree Campus USA flag by the Arbor Day Foundation since 2016 for its tree conservation and management initiatives, making it one of only two campuses in Puerto Rico to be granted said honor.

UAGM academics, students, and FirstBank officials participated in the tree planting event.

