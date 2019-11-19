DDB Latina named Ibero-America’s most creative network of ’19

November 19, 2019 227

DDB Latina, which unites DDB Worldwide’s Latin markets across the world (U.S. multicultural, Latin America, and Spain) has been named “Network of the Year 2019” at El Ojo Festival.

Thirteen offices won a total of 165 medals including, five Grand Prixs, 43 golds, 53 silvers, 64 bronze. Africa took home two Grand Prix, one in the Sustainability category for “#GoEqual” and one in Digital and Social for “Pay per Beer” for Budweiser, as well as 14 golds, 24 silvers, and 32 bronzes.

DDB Spain was awarded one Grand Prix for “Heroes of Today,” in addition to 12 golds, five silvers, and three bronzes. Fahrenheit DDB Peru won one Grand Prix in Brand Experience with “Perussian” along with 10 golds, four silvers, and two bronzes.

Argentina, Colombia, Alma DDB in Miami, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guatemala, Sunset, Tribal Brazil, Tribal Peru, and Tracylocke Brasil all contributed to DDB Latina’s results.

Africa Brazil was named Best Agency of Ibero-America and Brazil. Also, Africa, DDB Centro Guatemala, DDB Colombia, Fahrenheit DDB Peru and DDB Latina Puerto Rico, were recognized as the Best Agencies in their respective countries.

Sergio Gordilho was honored as the Best Creative in Latin America and Brazil. Victor Pardo, Julian Nuñez, Andre Pedroso, Ricardo Chadwick, Sergio Franco and Enrique Renta, as Best Creatives in their respective markets.

DDB Colombia, Fahrenheit DDB Peru, and Puerto Rico won the Best Local Idea with “Banco de la Amistad” for AB-InBev, “Perussian Prices,” and “Calma” for Medalla Light, respectively.

The most awarded pieces of DDB Latina were “Pay per Beer” for Budweiser and “#GoEqual” for Go Equal by Africa, “Heroes of Today” for LaLiga by DDB Spain, and “Perussian Prices” by Fahrenheit DDB Peru for Peruvian Supermarkets.

“We’re proud to celebrate the team results that confirm that creativity is and will be the reason for our business. The creative evaluation system we call Bullseye has allowed us to join efforts as a Network to raise the quality of our creative product and become the ‘Most Creative Network’ in Latin America,” said Juan Carlos Ortíz, president of DDB Latina.