Tech, spirits manufacturer, ad agency name top execs

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features executive appointments at Pharos Solutions, Diageo and DDB Latina Puerto Rico.

Ángel Pérez

Pharos Solutions names new board member

Pharos Solutions, a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation services and custom software, announced that Ángel L. Pérez, former vice president of Rock Solid Technologies, has joined its board of directors effective Jan. 1.

This is part of Pharos’ strategy to support its growth in the largest market worldwide, it stated in a press release.

“Pérez has already been a part of Pharos as a mentor for a few years while serving as board member of Grupo Guayacán, one of the first entrepreneurial programs we participated in. His experience in business development in the software as a service industry is significant, and we always envisioned Ángel joining us in an official capacity,” said David Sturt, Pharos’ CEO.

“When he retired from Rock Solid after 20 years as vice president with several acquisitions and a successful exit under his belt, around the same time we closed our most important deal to date, we knew the timing was right. This was the opportunity we were waiting for,” he said.

“Pérez’s experience with recruiting, talent retention and business development will be key to the success of our growth,” said Rick Brown, chairman of the board at Pharos.

“There’s no better investor than a client,” Pérez said. “My goal is to help Pharos be a customer-focused company first and make the right strategic alliances to help the company grow profitably.”

Pharos traces its origins to 2001, starting as a business unit within Rock Solid.

Lourdes Ocasio

DDB Latina Puerto Rico names chief media officer

Edgardo M. Rivera, CEO of advertising agency DDB Latina Puerto Rico, announced the appointment of Lourdes Ocasio as chief media officer.

Ocasio, who previously served for more than a decade as managing director of the WaveMaker team for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean, has worked with clients such as T-Mobile, Colgate, L’Oréal and Pfizer.

“Our history shows constant evolution in the search for cutting-edge solutions. The integration of creativity and media is nothing new for us. In these times of high fragmentation of media and formats, we will promote close collaboration,” Rivera said.

“It’s no longer effective to work on both disciplines separately. It is like trying to confront the digital issue divorced from the creative. One goes hand in hand with the other,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ocasio said, “I deeply appreciate the trust placed in me to lead the media team. The integration between creativity and media is a continuous journey, and I am committed to bringing these two worlds even closer.”

“We’re ready to collaborate not only as a media department but also as an integrated team whose goal is to enhance our brands’ message effectiveness,” she said.

Ignacio Barbero

Diageo names new VP of marketing and innovation

Premium spirits manufacturer Diageo has appointed Ignacio Barbero as vice president of Marketing and Innovation for the Central American and Caribbean region.

Barbero, who has a background in business economics from the Torcuato Di Tella University in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a previous career in consulting and product management, has been recognized at Diageo for his leadership and creativity since joining in 2012.

His career has taken him from serving as brand manager of vodka and rum in Chile to key roles as head of whiskey for the southern region, and later for the Caribbean and Central America, and more recently as director of marketing and Innovation for the same region.

“Taking on the vice presidency of Marketing and Innovation in such a rich and diverse region is a great responsibility and privilege. More than staying up to date, our challenge is to anticipate and set trends,” Barbero said.

“Our aim is to lead with marketing that transcends convention, engages with culture and creates genuinely consumer-focused experiences. I’m excited to lead initiatives that strengthen our brands and reinforce our commitment to innovation,” he said.