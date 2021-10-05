DDB Latina wins prestigious EFFIE USA award

The ad went up on one of the billboards in Times Square, in New York City.

DDB Latina Puerto Rico won the silver USA EFFIE Award for the “Look who came to the neighborhood” campaign created for the launch of Medalla Light in the New York market.

DDB and Medalla Light become the first agency, and the first local brand, to be awarded in the most recognized effectiveness contest in the world, the agency said.

The Effie Awards were created in 1968 by the American Marketing Association of New York as an awards program to honor the most effective advertising efforts. In this 50-year journey, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement, with more than 50 programs celebrating global effectiveness, DDB Latina CEO Edgardo Rivera said.

“We got to the neighborhood in New York and we won an Effie. At DDB Latina we’re proud to receive this award and share it with a local client like Cervecera de Puerto Rico,” said Rivera.

“Marking the arrival of our national beer, Medalla Light, in the heart of the Puerto Rican diaspora was a great challenge. Without counting on the budgets of the beer giants, we set out to ignite national pride with a simple action that inserted our brand on the great stage of Times Square, one of the most saturated, competitive, and iconic media spaces in the world,” he said.