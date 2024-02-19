Executives named in advertising, food, green energy, economics industries

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features new leadership appointments at DDB Latina, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust Board, and the Center for a New Economy.

José Ramón González and José López

DDB Latina Puerto Rico names 2 managers

DDB Latina Puerto Rico continues to make strategic moves that are key to enhancing creativity and leading in the implementation of advanced technologies. With a focus on excellence and operational agility, the agency’s management appointed José Ramón González as vice president of strategy and Joseph López as Head of Transformation.

González has more than 12 years of experience at DDB Latina Puerto Rico, collaborating closely with the different teams and their clients. As vice president of strategy, he will play a crucial role in shaping the agency’s long-term strategic direction, aligning business objectives with creative trends. Additionally, he will oversee leading the strategic planning process, ensuring cohesive and innovative campaigns for clients.

In the technology area, López assumes the position of Head of Transformation, from which he will guide the organization in digital evolution with the focus of implementing a future-oriented vision.

He will foster a cultural shift toward innovation and digital, as well as new disciplines such as artificial intelligence. The appointment reflects the agency’s “commitment to pioneering campaigns with technological components and integrating technology with creativity.”

“These appointments represent a significant step in our strategy to offer cutting-edge advertising solutions. José and José Ramón bring experience and strategic vision that will drive our agency, not only to offer our clients a better creative product, but also a distinctive one,” said the agency’s CEO, Edgardo M. Rivera.

Mateo Cidre

National Restaurant Association adds local leader to board

Manuel Cidre, former president of the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (ASORE, in Spanish) and current chairman of the Fundación Educativa ASORE, was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), a branch of the National Restaurant Association (NRA) based in Washington, D.C.

“This appointment represents a significant recognition of Cidre’s leadership and commitment to the restaurant and hospitality industry, both locally and nationally,” ASORE said in a press release.

As a philanthropic foundation, the NRAEF focuses on enhancing industry training and education, professional development, and community engagement. Its programs seek to attract, train and advance the current and future workforce of the restaurant and food service sector.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to join the NRAEF Board of Directors. This appointment represents an opportunity for me to continue advocating for education, training and the growth of our sector on a national level,” said Cidre. “I’m excited to contribute my experience and passion to further drive the development of our industry.”

During his tenure at ASORE and now as chairman of the foundation, Cidre has been a tireless advocate for training and developing talent in the food industry. His work at the foundation has been focused on empowering the next generation of culinary professionals and leaders in the restaurant and prepared food industry by offering scholarships, training and innovative educational programs, ASORE stated.

Nellie Gorbea

Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust Board appoints CEO

The board of trustees of the Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust has announced the appointment of Nellie M. Gorbea-Díaz as its first CEO.

The Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust is an independent, nonprofit organization created to foster and fund research, development and infrastructure projects that promote clean and renewable energy in Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to announce the appointment of Nellie M. Gorbea-Díaz as president and CEO of the Green Energy Trust. Her vast experience in establishing and leading nonprofit organizations focused on public policy, as well as the successful implementation of strategic plans in public service, will be vital to fulfilling our mission of promoting the use of renewable energy in Puerto Rico,” said Francisco Berríos-Portela, chairman of the board of trustees.

“Gorbea-Díaz will be instrumental in leading this Trust, which aims to support the transformation of our energy sector to clean and renewable energy, thanks to her vast expertise in the public and nonprofit sectors in both the mainland United States and Puerto Rico,” he said.

“One of the main challenges currently facing the island and the world right now is the transition to green energy,” said Berríos-Portela.

Gorbea-Díaz said, “I’m fully committed to making Puerto Rico more energy efficient, resilient and environmentally friendly.”

“It’s an honor to return to my native Puerto Rico and lead the Green Energy Trust’s efforts to ensure greater economic opportunities and a better quality of life for Puerto Ricans with a green energy future,” she said.

“I’m aware that I’m now a part of a growing number of government, business and civil society efforts in Puerto Rico that are contributing to this vital task. The Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust provides a unique opportunity to leverage funds into green energy projects and build upon Puerto Rico’s wealth of local resources, including its people, universities and geography so that we can make the shift to 100% renewable energy by 2050,” she added.

Gorbea-Díaz holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University with a focus on financial management and a bachelor’s degree in Public Policy and International Relations from Princeton University.

Her career spans leadership roles in the public, nonprofit and banking sectors. Most recently, she served two terms as Rhode Island’s Secretary of State — the first Hispanic in New England elected to statewide office.

Before holding elected office, Gorbea-Díaz was the first executive director of HousingWorks RI – a coalition created to address the need for affordable homes in Rhode Island. As a program officer at The Rhode Island Foundation, Gorbea-Díaz led the entity’s first investments in community economic development.

Early in her career, Gorbea-Díaz also worked in public finance through positions at the former Fleet Securities in Boston, the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico and as economic adviser to the governor of Puerto Rico.

Rosanna Torres

CNE names director of Washington D.C. Office

More than two years after working for the federal government, Rosanna Torres-Pizarro returns to the Center for a New Economy (CNE) as director of the Washington, D.C. office with a renewed focus, CNE President Miguel A. Soto-Class announced.

“We’re excited to welcome Rosanna back home. During her previous three-year tenure, CNE achieved significant milestones. Most notably, the Puerto Rico Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a policy CNE began advocating for in 2003, now benefits more than 650,000 low- and moderate-income taxpayers,” he said.

“Under Rosanna’s leadership, CNE and a group of allies succeeded in securing an annual federal match of $600 million for this program in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The EITC has proven to be one of the most effective anti-poverty programs. It has consistently increased participation in the formal labor force, raised incomes and reduced poverty,” said Soto-Class.

“Rosanna’s experience, professional ethics and commitment to Puerto Rico are a key asset to CNE and Puerto Rico. As we celebrate CNE’s 25th anniversary, we pause to look back and feel proud of our accomplishments,” said Soto-Class.

“It’s also an opportunity to reflect about the future and what we want to achieve going forward. CNE is committed to designing public policy solutions that garner local consensus and bipartisan support in Washington, D.C. Having Rosanna advocating again for Puerto Rico in the federal capital is crucial for our continued work on federal issues,” he added.

Torres-Pizarro served as the director of CNE’s Washington Office from 2018-2021. Two years ago, she was appointed as the first senior adviser for Puerto Rico by the U.S. secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Marcia L. Fudge. She has previously served as a legislative director in Congress and held positions in the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, as well as the Office of Management and Budget and the Census Bureau.

Reflecting on her recent experience, Torres-Pizarro said, “The disparity of knowledge, opinions and views on issues related to Puerto Rico is concerning.”

“After [the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa)], Hurricane Maria and so many consecutive challenges, we have experienced firsthand and learned how Puerto Rico, and the other territories, have been afflicted by a series of inadequately funded and poorly designed federal programs that have resulted in a disadvantageous arrangement,” she said.

“Even when the political will exists to correct these historical wrongs, given the disparity of information and knowledge, the task is typically relegated to external consultants that don’t live in the territories,” Torres-Pizarro noted.

As she rejoined CNE as director of its Washington, D.C. office, Torres-Pizarro explained: “Every administration defines its priorities and how much significance it attributes to territorial affairs. When that is compounded with the historical neglect and lack of cultural knowledge within the institutions, the federal government is increasingly detached from the reality of those who live in the territories.”

The federal affairs expert is focused on breaking down the structures that sideline Puerto Rico and hinder progress. During her time at CNE, she was able to persuade Congress and the executive branch to address Puerto Rico’s challenges and achieve substantive changes in public policy and federal law.