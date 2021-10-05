Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico offering 15 scholarships

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Polytechnic University in Hato Rey.

As part of the Cybersecurity Education Diversity Initiative for Minority Serving Institutions (CEDI-MSI) sponsored by the National Security Administration, 15 scholarships will be offered to study at the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, the school announced.

These will be for individuals who meet the requirements and wish to complete a graduate certificate in Database Security and Secure Operations (DASSO) or Digital Evidence and Auditing (DEA).

Each of these programs is made up of three key courses that comprise nine credits in information assurance and other security topics.

These scholarships are available to K-12 teachers, college and university faculty, and graduate-level students (master’s and doctorate). In addition, they can be requested by veterans and first responders. Among the requirements is having completed a bachelor’s degree.

Each scholarship will offer full payment of tuition for the courses, up to $500 to buy books, a stipend of $500 for each course successfully completed with a grade of B or higher, and up to $1,500 to attend conferences and seminars.

Those interested should contact Daimarik Torres before Oct. 25 via email or by calling (787) 622-8000 extension 686.