FEMA assigns $3.7M+ in additional grants to Coamo, Salinas

November 19, 2019 188

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $3.7 million in additional funds to the towns of Coamo and Salinas to cover costs related to Hurricane María.

These awards bring the amount of funds obligated under FEMA’s Public Assistance program to nearly $6 billion, the agency said.

The latest grants are as follows:

$1.6 million to the Municipality of Coamo for permanent roadway repairs.

$2.1 million to the Municipality of Salinas for permanent roadway repairs.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA works with Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, or COR3, through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María.

“The Public Assistance program encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process,” the agency said.

FEMA obligates funding to applicants for projects through COR3. For applicants to receive the awarded funds, they must provide required documentation to ensure conformity with local and federal requirements.

FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to expedite recovery funding and reimbursement of all eligible costs, the federal agency confirmed.