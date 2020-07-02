Ford Puerto Rico partners with Popular Auto on digital car sales platform

July 2, 2020 281

Ford Puerto Rico announced it will offer a new alternative for the purchase of its vehicles with financing from Popular Auto, through a digital platform available on its website.

This online option offers a “safe and reliable method” for customers to get pre-approval for financing with Popular Auto when purchasing several Ford models, such as EcoSport, Escape, Edge and Explorer SUVs, as well as Ranger and F-150 pickups and Transit Connect vans.

“Through this new platform, we’re adding options so that our customers can order their Ford model from anywhere and receive it at their home,” said Lorraine Urdaz, Ford marketing manager for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“We’re proud to be the first auto maker to offer this service on the island and to again have the support of the Popular Auto team,” she added.

The process is as follows: Customers select from the available models, provide their town of residence, choose one of the nine Ford dealers across the island, and move on to complete the pre-qualification form for financing with Popular Auto.

“At Popular, innovation and the design of tools that facilitate customer transactions are an essential part of our mission,” said Antolín Velasco, manager of Popular Auto’s Business Development Division.