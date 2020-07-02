InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico inaugurates clinical lab

July 2, 2020 225

The InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, metro campus, officially opened the doors to its Inter-Metro Clinical Laboratory, which will offer primary and secondary tests for the general public.

The facility located near the Cupey campus will perform regular tests such as: CBC; coagulation; bacteriology; routine and special chemistry; immunology/serology; urinalysis; bacteriology; parasitology; COVID-19 for serology and molecular reference.

“The laboratory will be staffed by medical technology students who will do their practice in real scenarios,” said the Inter Metro’s Rector Marilina Wayland said.

The lab is included the university’s Educational Enterprises program, which serves the community and meets the objective of allowing students to complete their practices in different disciplines, Inter President Manuel Fernós said.

The lab will offer services at home, and will accept different health plans, including Triple S, Humana, Menonita Health Plan, MAPFRE, and Pan-American Life Insurance of Puerto Rico.