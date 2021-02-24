Foundation for Puerto Rico unveils new Center for Strategic Innovation

Alexandra Lúgaro.

The Foundation for Puerto Rico unveiled its Center for Strategic Innovation, whose mission will be to transform Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development. The entity will be led by former gubernatorial candidate Alexandra Lúgaro.

The Center seeks to achieve transformative change in Puerto Rico and the rest of the world through research and cross-sector partnerships, the nonprofit stated.

“The Strategic Innovation Center exemplifies Foundation for Puerto Rico’s role as a catalyst for initiatives focused on developing innovative ideas and promoting high-impact projects,” said Jon Borschow, Foundation Chairman and CEO.

“This collaborative space will foster the creation of strategic alliances to share information between the private sector, nonprofit organizations, government, academia, community leaders and individuals prone to seeking cutting-edge solutions,” he said.

In her role as Executive Director, Lúgaro “will lead the process of devising and promoting transformative strategies designed to create a new future for Puerto Rico,” Borschow said.

“In Puerto Rico, we face a clear and present challenge beyond the immediate crises that we tackle every day. The Center brings an opportunity to fill a void that makes a visible impact on our entire socio-economy, on the prolonged lack of progress, talent immigration, on division and polarization,” Borschow added.

Lúgaro said she chose to join Foundation for Puerto Rico’s initiative in recognition of the entity’s “important and far-reaching work.”

“Over the years, Foundation has grown its operation, experience, and programmatic scope, establishing itself as an organization capable of undertaking innovative and collaborative initiatives through strategies and changes in public policy that are sustainable, inclusive, and high impact,” Lúgaro said.

“Having an active role as director of the Center for Strategic Innovation will allow me to be part of that, since the Puerto Rico’s wellbeing of has always been my calling,” she said, adding that “the Center seeks to place the island in a better position to face and succeed in addressing the challenges of the modern world.”

Getting there will “require innovation not only in ideas, but also in processes, products, and methodologies. These are adopted within public policy and the training of a country’s transformative leaders. Without innovation, which involves research, collaboration, and the development of evidence-based models, we cannot aspire to sustainable economic growth,” she said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.