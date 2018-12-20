Foundation for Puerto Rico, Evertec partner to help small businesses

December 20, 2018 93

Foundation for Puerto Rico announced a partnership with Evertec to provide technical support to small businesses as part of the “Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative,” a program that supports communities in their economic recovery.

The Bottom Up program, which has created partnerships with all sectors, develops a Destination and Economic Development Plan for communities. Its purpose is to help each destination take advantage of the growth opportunity the visitors economy brings and encourage longer stays than average.

The program is currently expanding to 24 communities, including Aguadilla and Isabela, the nonprofit confirmed.

“We continue adding partners from all sectors to create a significant impact in our communities, especially to small businesses around the island,” FPR President Annie Mayol said.

“We appreciate Evertec’s support and commitment, contributing their expertise in technology, which will certainly help hundreds of entrepreneurs,” she said.

Evertec will facilitate resources to join FPR in providing workshops for small businesses in communities. The company also donated $5,000 to the fundraising campaign “FPR 60 Days of Giving” and allowed the use of its ATH Móvil platform, at no cost, for people to make their donations, the Foundation confirmed.

“The reason we exist is to facilitate people’s lives through innovative solutions that support business growth,” said Alexandra López-Soler, Evertec’s senior vice president of Communication, Marketing and Innovation.

“That’s why we are proud to join efforts with Foundation for Puerto Rico and to be part of the island’s long-term recovery,” she said.