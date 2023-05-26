Freshmart adopts eGrowcery platform to drive online sales

Founded in 1995, Freshmart is the first supermarket fully dedicated to natural products and supplements. (Credit: Freshmart's Facebook page)

Freshmart, a natural food products retailer with seven stores in Puerto Rico, is deploying online sales and fulfillment solutions from eGrowcery, a developer of e-commerce platforms for the retail food industry.

The customized Freshmart system focuses on prepared and fresh foods, and fulfillment options that include store pick-up and integrated delivery to start, the company confirmed.

“We needed an eCommerce solution that offers a wide variety of items and speaks to our customers clearly. eGrowcery provides us everything we require to operate a vibrant experience that meets the demands of our existing shoppers and will attract new ones,” said Jorge Machado, president of Freshmart.

Freshmart selected eGrowcery’s software-as-a-service e-commerce solution because of its flexibility, integration with its point of sale, and the custom payments integration approach to support the Puerto Rican market, he added.

“eCommerce continues to expand in Puerto Rico, where we are seeing demand for more robust tools from retailers. eGrowcery is well-positioned to support retailers like Freshmart in providing all the best-in-class capabilities for a unique shopping experience,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

“The addition of a presence in Puerto Rico is a milestone for eGrowcery. We are committed to expanding our operations within the country and bringing forward emerging and innovative technology,” Hughes added.

Founded in 1995, Freshmart is the first supermarket on the island fully dedicated to natural products and supplements. It is a Puerto Rican company “committed to the search for fresh, whole and pure products.”

“We take care of your health by offering food and products free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors,” the company said in a press release, adding that it achieves its goal of aiding its customers in practicing a healthy lifestyle. “We achieve it with each product that we bring to your hands. We also promote our commitment to the environment and the planet, which, like Freshmart … is for everyone.

The eGrowcery platform is an end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.