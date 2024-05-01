Frontier Airlines launches ‘FREEbies’ program for Puerto Rico

Frontier is a fast-growing airline in Puerto Rico, with flights offered to the island’s three main airports, and has more than doubled its seat capacity serving Puerto Rico since 2019.

The two-day sale offers free seat selection and a free carry-on bag.

Frontier Airlines is expanding its offerings to 27 nonstop destinations from San Juan by introducing a unique promotion — free seat selection and a free carry-on bag for flights to and from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport through June 12, if booked by May 1.

With fares starting at $29 and as low as $19 for Discount Den members on flights to certain destinations, the airline stated, “Now is the perfect time to plan summer travel on America’s Greenest Airline.”

“What better way to show our pride in serving Puerto Rico and the Caribbean than by offering a free seat assignment and carry-on bag, in addition to our ultra-low fares,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier Airlines.

“Whether you are flying for a well-earned vacation, taking a business trip or visiting loved ones, we will save you money when flying out of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport with 27 nonstop destinations to choose from,” Squyres added.

To take advantage of the free seat selection and carry-on bag offer, customers must book their reservation on the FlyFrontier website or mobile app and use promo code “FREEBIE” at checkout. Bookings must be completed today.

The blackout dates for this promotion are May 27, Sept. 3 and Oct. 11-14.

Frontier also recently introduced UpFront Plus, an upgraded seating option that features extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus are guaranteed a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and an empty middle seat.