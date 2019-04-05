Fundación Mapfre joins United Nations organization #speakup campaign

April 5, 2019 79

The Fifth Global Road Safety Week will take place May 6-12 around the world, promoted by the United Nations Organization and coordinated by the World Health Organization.

This year, the week will focus on giving everyone a voice so they can come up with solutions to help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by road traffic accidents.

Fundación MAPFRE has joined the #Speakup campaign and, specifically, the “responsible use of mobile phones while driving.”

Anyone can join the campaign in a very easy way: by answering a survey on MAPFRE and Fundación MAPFRE’ Social Network profiles.

The results will be announced at the General Assembly of the Ibero-American Road Safety Observatory, which will be held in Madrid from May 6-12, and at the high-level Ministerial Conference taking place in Stockholm in 2020.

Global Road Safety Week is an event promoted by the UN within the framework of their Sustainable Development Goals to reduce deaths on the road by 50% by 2030.