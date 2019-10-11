GM Security Technologies, Visa promote payment security in LatAm, Caribbean

October 11, 2019 156

Cybersecurity firm GM Security Technologies and Visa announced they will work together to accelerate the adoption of “secure, compliant and trustworthy” digital payment eco-systems in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Together the companies are launching the “PaySec Day” roadshow across major cities in Latin America and the Caribbean throughout the year. The PaySec Day initiative is designed as a thought leadership and educational forum building awareness on Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Compliance and digital risk management work streams.

“Working with GM Security Technologies, we believe we can offer our clients a simplified path to Cybersecurity enablement and PCI DSS compliance validation,” said Eduardo Perez, regional risk officer for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean.

PCI DSS ongoing compliance is a requirement for all organizations that store, process and/or transmit payment card information. Visa is a founding member of the PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council) along with other major payment card brands.

The work with Visa bolsters GMST’s leadership in the payment security field, underpinned by the companies working together to accelerate the adoption of safe, reliable and compliant digital payment models for consumers and merchants, the company said.

Now, issuing, acquiring and TPP institutions will have more access to Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention subject matter expertise, tools and techniques, which can lower operational costs and improve security. Merchants and Fintechs will also benefit from the GMST state-of-the-art security as a service toolset improving efficiency, control and choice, which together will help drive increased sales.

“We’re excited to begin a new chapter with Visa, providing a framework for our companies to work together enabling and securing the digital payment landscape across all vectors of the model” said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Security Technologies.

“GMST Digital Risk and Compliance suite is specifically geared to help businesses understand and achieve PCI DSS compliance and strengthening their cybersecurity posture,” he said.