Grijalva urges President-elect Biden to ‘implement Puerto Rico priorities quickly’

Contributor December 11, 2020
The Congress man also urged addressing Puerto Rico’s political status and ending the decades-long stalemate over the unpopular status quo. (Credit: David Carillet | Dreamstime.com).

Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris urging the rapid implementation of the “Biden-Harris Plan for Recovery, Renewal and Respect for Puerto Rico.”

He also encouraged the incoming administration to create a federal working group to offer analysis and expertise to the White House and congressional lawmakers on Puerto Rico financial recovery and reconstruction as soon as possible.

In addition to the creation of a working group, the letter urges:

  • Addressing Puerto Rico’s political status and ending the decades-long stalemate over the unpopular status quo;
  • Ensuring full recovery from natural disaster damage and rebuilding infrastructure to modern standards;
  • Rebuilding the economy and supporting economically at-risk families;
  • Providing relief from unsustainable public debt;
  • Expanding access to education and workforce development; and
  • Asking the Solicitor General to support granting the residents of Puerto Rico access to Supplemental Security Income.

Grijalva said timely relief for Puerto Rico is badly needed.

“Puerto Rico has been experiencing an economic crisis for more than a decade; poverty and unemployment rates are much higher in the U.S. territory compared to the States. Existing federal policies hamper Puerto Rico’s economic growth,” he said.

“With appropriate federal policies, Puerto Rico can develop a healthy and self-sufficient economy, and improve the quality of life of the residents of the island,” he added.

