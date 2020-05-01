Hampton Inn Hotel holds food drive for employees

May 1, 2020 58

In the midst of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, the Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan’s management held a food drive for its team members on April 24 to prevent them from having to leave their homes in search of food for their families, the company confirmed.

Like many other companies, due to the economic impact generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel had to make operational adjustments that included reduction of working schedules.

However, the administration has continued to explore alternatives on how to support the employees despite the crisis.

“Our team members have always been the heart of our hotel. We hope to bring them back soon, but in the meantime, it’s a blessing to be able to help them this way,” said General Manager Michael García.

García, who has led the property for the last seven years, acknowledged the performance of his team and ownership with this initiative focused on helping employees save money and feed their families without putting their health at risk in the supermarket lines.

“Thanks to the generosity of our owner, Bruce Edenton, we managed to gather what we believe to be the most essential groceries for the average size family over a period of approximately two weeks,” he said, while confirming that they expect to repeat this initiative through May.

The hotel, established 22 years ago in Isla Verde, has contributed with donations to local entities since 2013, through a committee organized by team members and through the Puerto Rico Community Foundation to cover vital needs of organizations dedicated to the care of children and young adults.

This year, however, the efforts are being directed towards the wellbeing of the employees.

“We decided to shift our focus to our direct community — our team members. We’re proud to be able to help them and their families,” said Lida Egelé, director of sales and marketing.

To date, the Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan has successfully donated more than $500,000 to local nonprofit organizations. The hotel has continued its operation despite the crisis.

