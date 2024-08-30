Health care delivery services Flexio Health gains ground

Flexio drivers are trained to handle patients’ medical information with HIPAA compliance.

In less than three years, Flexio, the last-mile delivery technology and services company, has gained significant traction in Puerto Rico in the delivery of medicines, other pharmaceutical products and laboratory tests.

The company delivers more than 20,000 medications monthly throughout the island to patients with various needs. The model is predominantly adopted by community and specialized pharmacies, hospitals, and clinical laboratories.

Part of the success in this industry is the company’s commitment to providing the highest level of service and empathy during the interaction between the driver and the client, according to Flexio CEO Adrián Figueroa.

“Our mission is to optimize the last-mile delivery process, leading the way toward faster and simpler services. Through our unique technology, companies can manage their fleets, have visibility into route status, and easily connect with drivers to meet delivery needs. This guarantees full visibility, improves process efficiency, and provides an excellent customer experience,” Figueroa said, noting that customer service and confidentiality “are the cornerstones of operations.”

Drivers are trained to comply with the federal law restricting the release of patients’ medical information. In-app push notifications are used to maintain direct contact with pharmaceutical delivery drivers, ensuring patient data protection at every stage of delivery.

“With this specialized service in deliveries related to the health field, including prescription medicines, specialty pharmacies and laboratory tests, we maintain the highest standards of security and confidentiality to protect both our clients’ data and the integrity of the products and objects transported,” said Orban Mendoza, founder of Flexio.

The over-the-counter delivery option ensures fast and convenient delivery of medications directly to consumers, company officials stated.

For specialty medications, Flexio offers the specialty pharma delivery option that ensures safe and reliable delivery to patients. As for lab pickup and delivery, the company provides a service for “efficient and accurate transportation of samples.”

Earlier this year, Flexio won $50,000 in equity-free seed capital from Grupo Guayacán, as News is my Business reported.