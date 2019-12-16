Hecho en Puerto Rico launches mobile app to ease holiday shopping

December 16, 2019 211

“Hecho en Puerto Rico: La Tienda,” located on the third level of Plaza Las Américas, unveiled its new mobile app, called Tupyx, which will allow users to order, deliver or pick-up their purchases at the store.

“This is an example of how technology can attract customers to “Hecho en Puerto Rico: La Tienda,” and at the same time improve their shopping experience in the mall. It will allow users to make the best use of their time when they need to run other errands or move from one place to another when they visit Plaza Las Américas and particularly during this time of holiday shopping,” said Liliana Cubano, president of the Puerto Rico Products Association, which operates the store.

The app was created by local developer e-Nabler Corp. By downloading and registering an account in Tupyx, users will find a number of establishments and restaurants, including the “La Tienda: Hecho en Puerto Rico.”

Users may automatically begin buying from the selection of local products. The product’s barcode may also be scanned from anywhere to see its availability in La Tienda, which will speed up the purchase process, Cubano said.

“For Puerto Rico Products Association members it’s additional promotion, since they have brand exposure 24/7 through the application. Among the variety of local products that can be selected are food, beverages, cleaning products, handicrafts, among others,” Cubano said.

The Tupyx application also has the option of integrating Hecho en Puerto Rico offers and promotions, as an added value for members.

Tupyx also offers deliveries in the Hato Rey area for now. It accepts a variety of payments, gift cards and a digital wallet for consumers to manage their money. For businesses, it is similar to a point of sale, because it synchronizes with inventory and accounting systems known as Microsoft, SAGE, SAP, QuickBooks, among others, the developers said.

“Integrating mobile technology in sales and customer service in the physical space of a busisness, as Hecho en Puerto Rico has done, is a decisive step for business growth in this digital era,” said Joel Vázquez, CEO of e-Nabler Corp.