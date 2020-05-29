Heineken commits $500K to drive reopening of small businesses affected by lockdown

May 29, 2020 87

Heineken announced an initiative with which it has committed to invest $500,000 to support small local cold consumption businesses affected by the lockdown of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Puerto Rico.

Through the “Heineken Invita” initiative, the gradual reopening of local establishments will be promoted, offering them resources that include product and promotional support.

“‘Heineken Invita’ is a corporate social responsibility platform anchored in the entrepreneurial spirit of the brand,” said Andrea Vogliazzo, managing director of Heineken Americas Export.

“With it, we want to give relief and a starting point to the bars, ‘chinchorros,’ restaurants and pubs that are part of the group of small commercial establishments with cold consumption that have suffered greatly from the impact of the commercial closure,” he said.

Consumers will be able to support the initiative by using the #UnaHeinekenCon hashtag to reveal who and where they want to grab their next Heineken.

“We want to enable our small businesses to reopen as soon as possible, that their employees have a workplace to return to and that our consumers meet again. It will be a meeting and a different return, in attention to our new reality, but driven by Heineken’s commitment to its customers and consumers,” said Alfredo Del Valle, director of area exports for Heineken.