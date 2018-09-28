OB-GYNs, CEOs top list of highest-paid jobs in P.R. in ’17

September 28, 2018 191

The Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources announced the 10 occupations with the highest wages on the island, a list topped by OB-GYNs and company CEOs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program conducts the annual survey, which showed that obstetricians and gynecologists occupy the first position at $65.15 an hour, followed by chief executives at $55.40.

The list also includes: Industrial production managers, at $53.46; air traffic controllers, at $48.56; architecture and engineering directors, at $47.12; veterinarians, at $43.95; general and family practitioners, at $43.82; judges, magistrate judges and magistrates, at $43.56; compensation and benefits managers, at $43.25; and pharmacists, at $43.01 per hour.

“The increase in average salary reflected in this survey, certified by the BLS, adds to the group of positive indicators in the labor market that we have been emphasizing in recent months,” said Labor Secretary Carlos Saavedra-Gutiérrez

“We recognize that our employees deserve a living wage and we want that average to be greater. However, we cannot overlook that the increase in the number of employed people and the rate of participation, and low unemployment, an increase in the average wage reaffirms that public policies are favorably conditioning the economic and employment environment,” he said.

Moreover, the survey revealed that 80.2 percent of the total workforce is located in Educational and Health Services, Wholesale and Retail Sales and Public Administration.