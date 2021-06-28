ImmunitaPass Events app unveiled to ID vaccinated convention-goers

The CofC’s event drew 325 in-person attendees, who received their QR Code of health.

LeadPivot, a division of Puerto Rican firm Birling Capital, has developed ImmunitaPass Events, an application that allows identifying vaccinated participants of indoor events, such as a recent Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) luncheon.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, many organizations are conducting indoor events. The ImmunitaPass safety and risk control software fully identifies event participants who are fully vaccinated and those who are not, developers said.

The CofC’s event drew 325 in-person attendees, who received their QR Code of health.

“We’re very happy to have been able to show how the ImmunitaPass Events risk management software works. With the implementation of this program, we guarantee that indoor events can be conducted safely, thus contributing to our return to normalcy,” Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, president of Birling Capital, LLC, said.

ImmunitaPass Events allows event attendees to access the software platform to download their vaccination card and the software allows them to choose among four Digital Vaccination Cards (DVC). The software confirms that every attendee is fully vaccinated. At the event’s entrance instead of tickets, the DVC is required instead

“For the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, the safe celebration of events requires a combination of risk management strategies and safe supervision of all participants,” said CofC President Juan Carlos Agosto-Martínez. “These strategies include active detection, access control and other protocols.”

“The PRCC has taken another step to celebrate safer events by implementing ImmunitaPass Events, which offers a comprehensive visual of all the event’s participants and in addition it offers each participant a Digital Vaccination Card with a unique QR Code,” he added.

