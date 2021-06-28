Type to search

Polytechnic University returning to in-person classes in Aug.

Contributor June 28, 2021
The Polytechnic University in Hato Rey.

The Puerto Rico Polytechnic University announced to its students and the community that it will return to in-person classes during the 2021-22 academic year that starts Aug. 9.

However, it will keep its virtual and hybrid courses for students who prefer to study remotely.

“We know that many students are eager to actively participate and return to the academic and social experience that our institution offers,” said Polytechnic University President Ernesto Vázquez-Barquet.

“So, in addition to having offered vaccination clinics for our university community, we continue to take measures to ensure the well-being of employees, faculty and students, in accordance with the safety and protection protocols of both the CDC and the Health Department,” he added.

Students will have the opportunity to choose classroom, virtual, or hybrid offerings. In the hybrid mode, in-person sessions are combined with online courses during the academic quarter, according to the time the student has selected to take the course. This modality will be available for undergraduate courses, as well as for graduate-level offerings.

“We look forward to enjoying our campus again with students actively participating in a unique experience such as university life. We’re ready for what we know will be a 2021-22 academic year full of good experiences,” said Vázquez-Barquet.

