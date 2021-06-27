Puerto Rican entrepreneur Bravo donates $250K to Surfside relief efforts

Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, during a morning news conference a the side of the Surfside, FL tragedy.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, today announced a $250,000 donation from his Foundation, the Bravo Family Foundation, to the Support Surfside fund.

The Bravo Family Foundation’s donation will support temporary housing for displaced families before insurance arrives, and therapy for those victims. This donation is in addition to the $750,000 that the South Florida community has already raised for Surfside, bringing the total amount raised thus far to more than $1 million.

The hardship fund was created by The Miami Heat and Miami Heat Charitable Fund, The Miami Foundation, The Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Key Biscayne Community Foundation and other partners to provide relief for those impacted by the building collapse.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett were onsite today at the Surfside Community Center to accept the Bravo Family Foundation’s donation from Mayagüez-born Bravo, who owns property and businesses in South Florida.

As the largest single donor to the Support Surfside efforts, the Bravo Family Foundation continues its support of relief efforts. In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the Bravo Family Foundation, using a $10 million gift from Bravo, provided critical aid to isolated areas along Puerto Rico’s west coast and committed funds for the long-term recovery of the island.

The Miami staff of Thoma Bravo will continue to be involved in Surfside efforts. This donation is the initiation of support that Orlando Bravo, the Bravo Family Foundation, and Thoma Bravo will provide for various Miami-area community causes.

“The Bravo Family Foundation is honored to fill a void of need in the Surfside tragedy, before long-term insurance and government assistance is put in place,” said Bravo. “Our foundation understands the immediate needs that arise from tragedies like Surfside, and we want to help these families rebuild their lives. We encourage other business leaders, philanthropists and community partners join in the effort to help the victims of this horrific, saddening event.”

“Aside from the constant search and rescue efforts, it’s crucial to make sure residents displaced by this horrible tragedy have an immediate place to stay and it’s equally important that everyone has adequate access to the counseling they need,” said Suárez.

Bravo and Thoma Bravo relocated to Miami in early 2021, “inspired by Suárez and the area’s technology ecosystem,” the entrepreneur said.

“I want to thank Orlando Bravo, who is a new member to this community, for stepping up and making such a generous contribution to these efforts. It is because of people like him that we are united in helping each other,” Suárez said.

“These are the moments when a community has to come together, rise up and help. Thank you to Orlando Bravo and the Bravo Family Foundation for joining the Miami Heat family and other local partners in helping our cherished community,” said Steve Stowe, executive director of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

Bravo founded the Bravo Family Foundation out of a humanitarian mission to provide relief for families in Puerto Rico after Hurricane María. Its Hurricane María humanitarian actions ultimately involved developing a supply chain model that ensured equipment and supplies were delivered to residents most in need. Bravo and his team deployed air and sea cargo operations to transport supplies to Puerto Rico.

Bravo relocated to Miami in late 2020, and other existing members of the Thoma Bravo team have already moved to the Miami region to begin extending the firm’s business and brand.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.