Insurance co.’s, credit union name new Puerto Rico execs

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features new executive appointments at two of Puerto Rico’s main insurance companies and a credit union.

Claudia Valencia

AIG names new exec. for LatAm markets

AIG Inc. is bringing back Claudia Valencia as the new Regional Client & Broker Engagement Leader for Latin America. The executive will work alongside the insurer’s regional leadership and will be responsible for driving growth plans with brokerage partners and leading client strategies across the region.

With more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, Valencia has served in different product and leadership roles in several international operations. In her new role, she returns to AIG, where she had worked for more than 11 years.

The executive has held both regional and local Latin American responsibilities in commercial and personal insurance, both at AIG and at other corporations. Her most recent role was Crime Product Officer and Head of International Programs for Financial Lines at Zurich North America. Claudia holds an MBA from the Instituto de Empresas de Madrid and a Business degree from Universidad de Los Andes, in Colombia.

Valencia’s pick for this new role, combined with her experience and professional skills, strengthens the presence of women in leadership roles at AIG in Latin America, the firm said. The insurer has the promotion of diversity as one of its global pillars for the sustainable growth of society and the company.

Diana M. Arias-Quiles

Seguros Múltiples names new manager

Luis M. Cordero-Rivera, president of Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples (CSM) announced the appointment of Diana M. Arias-Quiles as the new branch manager in Aguadilla and Mayagüez.

Between both offices, Arias-Quiles will be in charge of a staff of 21 employees and a sales force of 38 authorized representatives who serve a portfolio of written premiums of more than $34 million and more than 53,000 policyholders in the area, which includes the municipalities of Aguada , Aguadilla, Añasco, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Isabela, Lajas, Las Marías, Maricao, Mayagüez, Moca, Rincón, Sabana Grande, San Germán, and San Sebastián.

“We’re honored to welcome Diana to the great Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples family, as an outstanding professional who has been in the insurance industry for more than 20 years,” said Mayra E. Flores-Menar, vice president of sales of the CSM.

“With her expertise, knowledge and experience, Diana will play a key role in the company’s strategic plan in the West, an area of great opportunity. Diana has our full support to achieve the business objectives established in the short and long term,” she said.

Previously, Arias-Quiles held several managerial roles at other insurance companies on the island. She is characterized by being a dynamic professional, with outstanding skills in the areas of service, underwriting, processes, and in managing work teams to maximize her potential and productivity, the firm said.

José E. Ramos-Monell

VAPR Federal Credit names new CEO

The Board of Directors of VAPR Federal Credit Union announced the appointment of José Ernesto Ramos-Monell as the new CEO of the financial institution with more than 70 years of service in Puerto Rico.

Ramos-Monell has more than 25 years working in leadership positions for local and US companies, in banking, multinationals and the insurance industry. With a diverse work experience that includes auditing, financial analysis, and systems implementation, Ramos-Monell has stood out in compliance, with extensive knowledge of local and federal regulations.

“After several years of great challenges for Puerto Rico, when the credit union managed to maintain a solid position, and with a high commitment to serving all its members, we welcome José Ernesto Ramos-Monell as CEO,” said Doris Nevárez, chairwoman of the VAPR Federal Credit Union board.

“We know that with his experience, expertise and professional and personal values in line with those of our institution, we will continue advancing our mission of providing financial products and services at low cost,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ramos-Monell accepted this new professional assignment with “great enthusiasm and a high sense of responsibility toward all the publics served by the credit union.”

“Our vision is clear, to be the first option in financial services for our members and their families as leaders in the cooperative sector,” said the executive.

Ramos-Monell is a licensed attorney and Certified Public Accountant. He holds an Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification, Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). He worked as Chief Compliance Officer for AIG Inc. and recently served as the Anti-Money Laundering Officer for Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, including the US and British Virgin Islands operations.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, and a juris doctor from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico.