Type to search

Featured Insurance

Insurer Seguros Múltiples building new $3M branch in San Juan

Contributor June 18, 2021
Share
The new offices slated to open during the first quarter of 2022.

Insurance company Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico announced the start of construction of its new $3 million San Juan metropolitan area branch, located on the same campus as its headquarters in Río Piedras.

The new offices slated to open during the first quarter of 2022 will generate 40 direct jobs and 30 indirect and induced, said company President Luis M. Cordero-Rivera.

“This development is part of our strategic growth plan, which has in its DNA a commitment to continuous improvement of the company to offer better and more efficient customer service. In this way, we reiterate the legacy of Seguros Múltiples as an avant-garde cooperative company focused on strengthening its areas of service and customer care,” he said.

Puerto Rican developer BM Construction Corp. is in charge of building the new San Juan branch, which will feature a 6,000 square-foot service center, featuring state-of-the-art technology and a large parking lot with an indoor area to carry out the car inspections for policyholders with claims.

At these facilities, policyholders will be able to carry out all the procedures related to their policies, including notifying claims, renewing and paying insurance, requesting a copy of documents, payment and coverage vouchers, among others.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s Seguros Múltiples now available on Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant
Contributor June 18, 2020
Insurers Seguros Múltiples, MAPFRE offer online options during lockdown
Contributor March 17, 2020
Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples exceeds 92% of claims resolved after Hurricane María
Contributor April 16, 2018
Compulsory policies drive Seguros Múltiples’s business
Contributor March 17, 2016

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s Seguros Múltiples now available on Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant
Insurers Seguros Múltiples, MAPFRE offer online options during lockdown
Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples exceeds 92% of claims resolved after Hurricane María
Compulsory policies drive Seguros Múltiples’s business
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.