Insurer Seguros Múltiples building new $3M branch in San Juan

The new offices slated to open during the first quarter of 2022.

Insurance company Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico announced the start of construction of its new $3 million San Juan metropolitan area branch, located on the same campus as its headquarters in Río Piedras.

The new offices slated to open during the first quarter of 2022 will generate 40 direct jobs and 30 indirect and induced, said company President Luis M. Cordero-Rivera.

“This development is part of our strategic growth plan, which has in its DNA a commitment to continuous improvement of the company to offer better and more efficient customer service. In this way, we reiterate the legacy of Seguros Múltiples as an avant-garde cooperative company focused on strengthening its areas of service and customer care,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Puerto Rican developer BM Construction Corp. is in charge of building the new San Juan branch, which will feature a 6,000 square-foot service center, featuring state-of-the-art technology and a large parking lot with an indoor area to carry out the car inspections for policyholders with claims.

At these facilities, policyholders will be able to carry out all the procedures related to their policies, including notifying claims, renewing and paying insurance, requesting a copy of documents, payment and coverage vouchers, among others.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.