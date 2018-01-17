Techno Inventors offers free tech courses for children, youth, adults

As part of its commitment to continue to educate, nonprofit organization, Techno Inventors announced it will be offering several free courses that seek to integrate children, young people and adults with new technology trends.

“Through these courses we want Puerto Rico residents, regardless of age, to learn more about the changing technology trends,” said César Cabrera, president of Techno Inventors.

Some of the courses that will be offered are focused on designing and creating web pages, repairing cell phones and electronic equipment, effective management of the Office software suite, designing mobile applications for cell phones and marketing for platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Similarly, the courses will seek to boost entrepreneurship, the arts and the development of new technologies.

“The courses are an option for educational and professional development as well as an option for the entire family. We want to offer options for Puerto Rico residents to continue learning and getting closer to new technologies that represent a great advantage at the time,” Cabrera said.

For details on the course calendar and to reserve space, interested parties can communicate with Techno Inventors at 787-233-5736 , 787-532-3848 , 787-790-1348 or 939-642-0137, via Facebook, and e-mail.