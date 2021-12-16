Invest Puerto Rico launches $4.7M rebranding campaign

From left: Manuel Cidre, Rodrick Miller and Nicole Vilalte during a news conference to offer details about the effort.

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the island’s economic development organization, announced the launch of a new brand, a redesigned website and the new “Game-Changers, Welcome Home” campaign, an $4.7 million effort to “elevate the island as a business destination.”

The media investment comes from an allocation of funds under the Department of Housing’s CDBG-DR program “dedicated to advancing economic development efforts,” officials said during a news conference.

The initiatives are part of InvestPR’s promotion plan, whose strategy seeks to create new companies, attract more capital investment, and create new job opportunities in Puerto Rico.

“Game-Changers, Welcome Home” targets business leaders and innovative investors interested in expanding or relocating operations, and who are betting on emerging markets to develop their businesses with new opportunities.

Created in collaboration with the local headquarters of the multinational advertising agency Wunderman Thompson, “the campaign reaffirms Puerto Rico as an investment hub and leverages an aggressive strategy in national media,” said Nicole Vilalte, chief marketing officer at InvestPR.

This includes media placement in top news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, The Economist, among others; outdoor advertising in cities and airports in strategic markets like New York, Boston, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and others; specialized content in key sectors, as well as digital executions.

“At Invest Puerto Rico we’re taking advantage of a unique moment in history where recent world events have leveled the rules of the game. We’ve refined the island’s value proposition based on the sectors in which we are most competitive, and with this, we have developed a strategy and message to position Puerto Rico’s assets appealing to today’s market,” said Vilalte.

“Together, the new InvestPR brand, website and marketing campaign are an important and bold step to communicate the opportunities on the island and fulfill our mission of bringing more and better jobs to the island, fostering sustainable development,” she said.

These efforts are the result of a long period of research and analysis alongside interest groups such as government and professional organizations. Through this collaborative process, InvestPR obtained the data to identify the island’s competitive advantages and build the messages for marketing Puerto Rico as an investment destination.

With defined brand and value propositions validated during this process, InvestPR launches this initiative to generate knowledge and highlight Puerto Rico in markets abroad, officials said.

“For decades Puerto Rico has been an attractive place for big business. In recent years the island has experienced transformative events that have led to an unprecedented reconstruction process,” said InvestPR CEO Rodrick Miller.

“This new campaign highlights our world-class human capital, a mature and collaborative business community, assets in developing technology such as 5G networks, and the influx of billions of dollars of federal investment that have fueled a new and forward-looking infrastructure,” he said. “This sets the perfect environment for innovators on and off the island to bring their ideas to life.”

Meanwhile, the entity’s website was redesigned to transform it into a tool that provides information and also features several functionalities that support investors with access to business sources, business sector profiles, among others.

“This is a vital tool for businesses in Puerto Rico, which will be useful for other entities interested in attracting business to the island,” the executives said.

“Puerto Rico is a place of opportunities and home to talented and committed people. Today more than ever, the island is better equipped to position itself as a world-class jurisdiction for doing business,” said Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) Secretary Manuel Cidre, who also chairs InvestPR’s board.

“DDEC and InvestPR are the ideal combination to achieve this aspiration. Through this alliance we ensure that we retain and attract global operations and transform the local industry into a global one,” said Cidre.