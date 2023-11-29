Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Invest Puerto Rico launches real estate, workforce data platforms

NIMB Staff November 29, 2023
Henry Keenan, the CEO of Red Atlas, a Puerto Rico real estate search engine, speaks during a panel discussion on artificial intelligence and the housing crisis on the island.

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the island’s business attraction organization, has launched two online platforms. These tools provide data and insights into Puerto Rico’s real estate and workforce landscape, reaffirming InvestPR’s role as a connector and supplier of market intelligence.

The real estate platform, developed in partnership with RED Atlas, offers a curated digital database of industrial properties across Puerto Rico. The collaboration with InvestPR enhances the platform, featuring exclusive listings and property details not previously aggregated in such an accessible and industry-specific manner. RED Atlas is known for its data collection and verification, ensuring users receive reliable property information. 

Rafael Pérez, InvestPR’s senior business development director, emphasized the platform’s innovative approach, stating, “This partnership with RED Atlas marks a significant advancement in how investors can access and utilize real estate data in Puerto Rico. Unlike traditional methods, this platform consolidates extensive property details, offering a level of convenience and depth in decision-making tools that were previously unavailable.” 

The second initiative, the Workforce Dashboard, is a result of InvestPR’s partnership with business consulting firm Estudios Técnicos Inc. This platform is tailored to present statistics about the island’s workforce. Its data repository, featuring key metrics and insights, is geared toward providing companies with information that highlights Puerto Rico’s human capital strengths.

“This tool revolutionizes how businesses understand and utilize Puerto Rico’s labor market data. Thanks to the alliance with InvestPR, investors can access a comprehensive, real-time view of the island’s workforce capabilities for the first time. With this information, investors are empowered to thrive in Puerto Rico’s dynamic economy,” said John Bozek, InvestPR’s director of research and strategy. 

Both platforms can be found in the Business Tools section of the InvestPR website, “further solidifying its reputation as the go-to hub for all investment-related information about the island,” InvestPR said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s credit unions show ‘notable improvement’ in 2023
Contributor September 6, 2023
Puerto Rico’s economy will take a $4.8B hit from COVID-19 this year
Contributor April 8, 2020
Estudios Técnicos predicts Puerto Rico will see $5.8B in economic losses in rest of ’20
Contributor March 27, 2020
Estudios Técnicos Inc.’s post-Hurricane María study to be featured in Canada
Contributor May 10, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

As awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses grows, the ‘Miércoles Naranja’ (Orange Wednesday) initiative now extends to the entire month of November. We all win by shopping ‘local’; specifically, by supporting the small and medium-sized business sector, which generates the majority of direct jobs in our economy.” 

Lourdes Aponte, president of the United Retailers Center, commenting on the 12th edition of Santa’s List, a survey conducted by ad agency Arteaga & Arteaga. Among its findings, the survey’s report points to six sales opportunities for businesses during the holiday season. These include “Miércoles Naranja” (Orange Wednesday), the period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 coinciding with the distribution of Christmas bonuses, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to Christmas and Three Kings Day.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s credit unions show ‘notable improvement’ in 2023
Puerto Rico’s economy will take a $4.8B hit from COVID-19 this year
Estudios Técnicos predicts Puerto Rico will see $5.8B in economic losses in rest of ’20
Estudios Técnicos Inc.’s post-Hurricane María study to be featured in Canada
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.