Farmacias Caridad and Pharmamax open 3 new metro-area locations 

NIMB Staff November 29, 2023
Farmacia Caridad expands its presence across Puerto Rico's metro area.

The largest community pharmacy chain in Puerto Rico, Farmacia Caridad and Pharmamax, is expanding with the opening of three new stores in San Juan, Bayamón, and Guaynabo.

The first newly inaugurated location is a full-service Caridad pharmacy, located on Esmeralda Avenue in Guaynabo.

The next two establishments, Seasons by Caridad pharmacies, started operations in November. One is in Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey, and the other at the Santa Rosa Mall in Bayamón, which opened on Nov. 15. These stores focus on seasonal items, toys, perfumes, electronics and jewelry.

“We are very pleased to continue contributing to the local economy with this expansion, which also means more employment opportunities,” said Víctor Curet-Crespo, director of marketing and sales. “We love working for our community, and we are here to stay. We are the pharmacy for families, where you can find everything with the best service and excellent prices.”

Currently, the pharmacy chain operates 27 locations in the metropolitan area and in the north, west and south of Puerto Rico: 15 Caridad, 10 Pharmamax and two Seasons by Caridad.

