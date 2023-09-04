InvestPR unveils Panoramica platform to propel Puerto Rico’s startup ecosystem

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

InvestPR CEO Ella Woger-Nieves

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), in collaboration with founding partners Colmena 66, Parallel18 and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, recently launched Panoramica, a platform designed to bolster entrepreneurship, foster collaboration and stimulate economic development in Puerto Rico.

The platform represents a collective effort to centralize valuable data insights, facilitate customizable dashboards and offer enhanced search functionalities.

This tool aims to be the prime resource for startups, investors, economic developers, corporate entities, government agencies and academic institutions seeking insights and collaboration opportunities within Puerto Rico’s burgeoning startup environment, the entity stated.

Panoramica was built using Dealroom, a global data platform for intelligence on startups, innovation, high-growth companies, ecosystems, and investment strategies. Currently, the platform lists more than 600 local startups, more than 100 venture capital investors and nearly 150 funding rounds.

Panoramica is the only accessible database in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean to gather, verify and present comprehensive information about startups.

InvestPR CEO Ella Woger-Nieves said the entity she leads remains steadfast in its commitment to championing and showcasing innovation and growth and noted the importance of collaboration to pave the way for a future where innovation and investment thrive side by side.

“Panoramica is a testament to our vision for a vibrant and interconnected entrepreneurial ecosystem in Puerto Rico. An ecosystem that we can showcase to the world as we promote the island as a competitive market for business, innovation and investment. True progress and sustainable economic growth in Puerto Rico hinge on fostering genuine collaboration, and Panoramica embodies this spirit.”

Key features of Panoramica include:

Community Engagement: Encouraging startups to claim and regularly update their profiles, ensuring real-time, accurate information.

Encouraging startups to claim and regularly update their profiles, ensuring real-time, accurate information. AI-Powered Data Collection: State-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques are employed for data collection and analysis, ensuring the most relevant and current insights.

State-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques are employed for data collection and analysis, ensuring the most relevant and current insights. Investor Matching Tool: Startups can connect with potential investors based on predefined criteria, streamlining the collaboration process.

Startups can connect with potential investors based on predefined criteria, streamlining the collaboration process. Diverse Stakeholder Profiles: Tailored sections for investors, accelerators, governments, service providers and more.

“As ecosystem builders focused on systemic change and fostering critical connections, we’re thrilled to co-launch Panoramica with Invest Puerto Rico,” said Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66. “Allowing for a fast flow of resources, knowledge, capital and talent is critical to start and grow successful businesses from Puerto Rico and build thriving communities in a hyper-connected 21st-century world.”

Panoramica is designed to address the fragmented information challenge within the Puerto Rican startup sphere, offering a solution to startups seeking visibility, investors looking for promising ventures and scholars needing rich data. The platform champions collaboration, facilitates networking and provides a centralized hub for data-driven decision-making, enhancing Puerto Rico’s appeal for investment and innovation.

“At the Trust we’re excited to partner with Invest Puerto Rico through our program Colmena66 in leveraging the launch of Panoramica, one that benefits and nourishes innovation in our business community and stimulates economic development,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo. “By facilitating connections, it contributes to support the ecosystem and the overall growth of our economy.”