JetBlue Vacations, WeatherPromise to offer rain protection for travelers

Customers booking vacation packages can get an automatic reimbursement for excessive rainfall.

JetBlue Vacations has partnered with WeatherPromise to offer travelers protection against excessive rain, one of the most common concerns when booking a trip, the companies announced.

This first-of-its-kind coverage allows customers booking through JetBlue Vacations to receive reimbursement if their getaway experiences significant rainfall, providing peace of mind that bad weather won’t ruin their trip.

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, president of JetBlue Travel Products.

“When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way,” Perry said. “We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”

Customers booking eligible Flight + Hotel vacation packages through JetBlue Vacations can receive protection for all trip components, including car rentals and activities, when reserved at the time of purchase.

WeatherPromise determines what qualifies as “excessive rain” based on destination, trip length and historical weather data. If rainfall meets the qualifying threshold, customers are automatically reimbursed — without needing to file a claim — allowing them to protect their vacation investment while still taking the trip.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with JetBlue Vacations to give customers seamless, worry-free trips. JetBlue is a true innovator in travel, and it’s exciting to have them as our first airline vacation partner,” said Daniel Price, co-founder of WeatherPromise.

“Our relationship allows us and JetBlue to fulfill our mission of giving everyone the joy and freedom to travel the world without worrying about the weather. This pairs perfectly with JetBlue’s continued focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and bringing humanity back to air travel,” Price said.

“This gives JetBlue Vacations customers added peace of mind, knowing their trip is protected by WeatherPromise’s advanced weather-tracking system,” the companies said.

WeatherPromise’s coverage is based on an assessment of “millions of data points” for each trip. The company continually monitors weather conditions using satellite imagery, weather stations and radar to ensure an accurate, real-time evaluation of conditions at the travel destination, executives said.