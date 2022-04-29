Junior Chamber Int’l world VP to visit Puerto Rico

Franco Cagnotti

The Junior Chamber International announced that the organization’s world vice president, Franco Cagnotti, will visit Puerto Rico from Spain, today through May 2, as part of a series of workshops focused on entrepreneurship and the development of political and business leadership of young people.

With this visit, the Argentine leader is promoting several international projects that seek to create areas of opportunity — individual, business, international and community — for the members of the organization.

The purpose of the visit is, among other things, to make known what JCI is and its goal of “developing leaders for a changing world,” offering leadership workshops that prepare young entrepreneurial leaders, recruiting members or partners for JCI Puerto Rico, work the areas of opportunity offered by JCI, promote the “Masterclasses” they offer and the debate, oratory, RISE and TOYP programs and meetings to outline growth strategies for JCI Puerto Rico, said Geraldine Castro-Martínez, national president of the organization.

He will participate in several meetings, including with Rep. Héctor Ferrer, at the House Youth Affairs Committee and with Jorge Pagán, executive director of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s Youth Development Program.

JCI is a global community of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in themselves, their communities, and the world.

The entity has around 200,000 young active citizens in 115 countries around the world.