P.R. Junior Chamber Int’l seeking ‘most outstanding’ youth

November 12, 2019 220

The Junior Chamber International has reopened its annual call for “Ten Outstanding Young Persons” of the World award, through which the entity seeks to recognize the most outstanding achievements of Puerto Rican youth.

“We will be recognizing people in the categories of commercial, economic or business achievements; political, legal and government affairs; academic leadership or achievements and cultural achievements,” said Alexis Correa, national president of the organization.

Similarly, the JCI will grant awards for achievements in moral or environmental leadership, for contribution to children, world peace or human rights, humanitarian or voluntary service, scientific or technological development, improvement or personal and/or medical innovation achievements.

Nominations will be received through Nov. 15 and the 10 youths chosen will be honored in December, Correa added.

Information about the winners will be included in international competition, where they will compete with nominees from 115 countries.

The chosen international honorees will travel to Japan to attend the JCI World Congress in November 2020, where their achievements will be presented at an awards ceremony, the organization said.

The nomination form for JCI “Ten Outstanding Young Persons” of Puerto Rico awards can be found online.