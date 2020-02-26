Kimberly Clark, Walmart, Food Bank launch ‘All for the South’ initiative

February 26, 2020 270

Aware of the need that still exists in the towns of Guánica, Guayanilla, Ponce, Peñuelas, Lajas and Sabana Grande affected by January’s earthquakes — which the Food Bank of Puerto Rico estimates at more than 10,000 people — initiatives are still being created to collect the greatest amount of donations of essential items for the victims.

With that goal in mind, Kimberly-Clark launched the “All for the South” initiative, in partnership with Walmart and the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, where people can donate essential items such as diapers and wet towels that will then be delivered to those affected by the tremors.

“With this campaign we intend to help those who need it most and create a social movement where we appeal to the spirit of collaboration among Puerto Rico residents toward their peers,” said Ailsa Valledor, country manager of Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico.

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico estimates that of those affected by the seismic activity, the majority are 50 and older.

“We’ve been visiting the 14 affected towns through a coordinated plan with the mayors, the Red Cross and the United Way, jointly with communications companies. We’re finding a high demand for essential goods such as bottled water, milk, adult diapers, baby diapers, wet cloths, baby formula and bedding,” said Denise Santos, president of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico.

For this initiative Kimberly-Clark, which donated $200,000 in personal care products such as diapers for children and adults, and wet towels, is inviting the population to participate.

Those interested in supporting this initiative may purchase personal care products and deliver their donations at the Puerto Rico Food Bank, at the Country Club Industrial Park in Carolina.