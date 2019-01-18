Liberty LatAm settles $108.5M in hurricane-related insurance claims

January 18, 2019 100

Liberty Latin America has reached a settlement agreement with its third-party insurance provider for $108.5 million in net damages related to Hurricanes Irma and María last year, the company confirmed.

The gross amount agreed to in December 2018 totaled $138.5 million, but Liberty deducted $30 million in self-insurance from the total amount.

“We have received net advance payments from our third-party insurance provider totaling $50 million, of which $45 million was provided to Liberty Puerto Rico and $5 million was provided to Cable & Wireless,” company executives said.

“Liberty Latin America expects to receive the remaining $58.5 million in Q1 2019, which will mainly be split between C&W and Liberty Puerto Rico,” it added.

With respect to Liberty Latin America’s financial results, the proceeds from the settlement will be allocated between recoveries for business interruption and operating expenses. It will also report recoveries associated with property damages, which will be reflected as a gain within impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, it confirmed.

“There will be no impact on revenue reported in 2018 or 2019. Of the net third-party insurance proceeds, over half is expected to benefit our 2018 [financials],” the company stated.