Liberty offers discounts on mobile accessories during sales tax-free weekend

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Customers who visit any Liberty store, kiosk or service center from May 24-26 will have a selection of mobile chargers, batteries and accessories to choose from that qualify for the tax-free weekend.

The company shared tips on how to prepare for an emergency.

Liberty announced a list of discounts on certain mobile accessories during the upcoming hurricane preparedness sales and use tax-free weekend to help consumers cover their communications needs. The company is also sharing tips to help consumers remain connected during an emergency.

Customers who visit any Liberty store, kiosk or service center across the island May 24-26 will have a selection of mobile chargers, batteries and accessories eligible for the tax-free weekend announced by the government.

Additionally, Liberty will offer 20% off on Belkin accessories and special sales prices on a variety of device chargers, power adapters, USB-C ports, cables, car chargers and power banks.

“This is the best time for consumers to take stock of their communication needs and make sure that they have everything they will need in case of an emergency,” said Melissa Burgos, marketing and product senior director at Liberty.

“We have a variety of inventory available for sales and use tax-free weekend, plus discounts and amazing offers that will cover every need, enabling consumers to enjoy the best and most reliable mobile network on the island during hurricane season and all year round,” she added.

Liberty also offers some tips to help customers stay connected and be prepared for an emergency.

On the go:

Extend a mobile phone’s battery charge: Put the phone in power-saving mode, turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, delete unused apps, or place the phone in airplane mode.

Put the phone in power-saving mode, turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, delete unused apps, or place the phone in airplane mode. Have several ways to charge the mobile phone: Keep a charger in the car and an external power bank in case of a power outage.

Keep a charger in the car and an external power bank in case of a power outage. Save emergency contacts on the mobile phone: Store emergency numbers such as the police, fire department, hospitals and family members.

Store emergency numbers such as the police, fire department, hospitals and family members. Pay attention to emergency alerts: These are free notifications received on cellphones as part of a public safety system. To enable them, go to settings, select notifications and choose the emergency alerts option.

These are free notifications received on cellphones as part of a public safety system. To enable them, go to settings, select notifications and choose the emergency alerts option. Send text messages instead of calling: Text messages can go through faster than voice calls because they use significantly fewer network resources.

At home:

Use surge protectors: They can prevent damage to television, modems and converter boxes caused by lightning or power fluctuations.

They can prevent damage to television, modems and converter boxes caused by lightning or power fluctuations. Download Liberty Go: The application allows access to the company’s channel lineup live through the mobile device at no additional cost.

The application allows access to the company’s channel lineup live through the mobile device at no additional cost. Use Liberty Everywhere: Customers can also access television content through Liberty Everywhere on several digital applications.

Customers can also access television content through Liberty Everywhere on several digital applications. Download content to watch later: Download content directly to devices to watch later without an internet connection.

Download content directly to devices to watch later without an internet connection. Restart devices: If there is power but no service, Liberty advises disconnecting devices and waiting three minutes before reconnecting them.