Life Wireless enters joint partnership with Claro

June 21, 2019 137

Life Wireless announced a new joint partnership with telecommunications provider Claro that took effect June 19 and means that Life Wireless will now be operating on the Claro network for new subscribers.

Life Wireless is a Lifeline supported wireless service provided by Telrite Holdings Inc. through the federal Lifeline program, created by Congress in 1985 to ensure that all Americans have access to quality telephone service.

“Life Wireless is looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Claro. As the largest Lifeline provider on the island it’s important we partner with the best and, clearly, that’s Claro,” said Life Wireless President Jim Carpenter.

“We proudly serve the neediest in Puerto Rico, and they will now enjoy greater service as a result of this partnership,” he said.

Life Wireless has been operating in Puerto Rico since February 2012 and is supported by the Federal Lifeline program, which provides free cellular service each month for eligible low-income individuals and their families.

“We welcome Life Wireless to Claro’s network. This partnership provides a formidable alternative for those looking for subsidized wireless service along with our most powerful network,” said Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortíz de Montellano.