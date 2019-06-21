‘Made in Puerto Rico: La Tienda’ expanding variety of local products

June 21, 2019 91

The Puerto Rico Products Association announced that nearly a dozen new products have been added to the “Made in Puerto Rico: La Tienda” store’s inventory, joining the variety of products that are part of its offer since opening last year.

The list includes Café La Finca and “Café La Finca Premium, from Torrefacción Café La Finca; Caffetero Espresso Specialty, from LMM Food Group; Adobo Pavochón and Pollochón, from Maga; and La Finca pancake mixes in its organic coconut, cocoa and corn varieties, from La Finca Orgánica.

The new lineup also includes a variety of jellies in honey, turmeric, ginger and cinnamon from Apiarios Caraballo; wheat flour tortillas from Happy Products and Green Sangría from, Green Sangría Corporation.

“This growth in our product variety is a real representation that our partners recognize the value of the ‘Made in Puerto Rico’ stamp and that this store is a great marketing platform for them because it is not just about selling a product, it’s also about exhibiting it, and our aside from coming here to buy, our customers visit us to learn about products made here,” said Liliana Cubano, Association president.

“Made in Puerto Rico: La Tienda” is located on the third level of the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in Hato Rey.