LMM Int’l Airport gets $1.5M U.S. Dept. of Transportation infrastructure grant

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina will receive a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to rehabilitate a runway, the federal agency said.

The funding will come through the Federal Aviation Administration, which will award a total of $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Puerto Rico will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

The FAA will award grants to 232 airports in 43 states, including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life.

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.