Local businesses meet with gov’t contractors at ‘Puerto Rico Compra’ event

ASG Administrator Karla Mercado during the first day of the networking event.

Thousands of local business owners, representatives and professionals took part in the General Services Administration’s (ASG, in Spanish) Puerto Rico Compra event that began today and will run through tomorrow at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Looking to expand its network of government suppliers, reduce public spending, and open business opportunities, the ASG is giving local providers a chance to present their catalogs of products and services to government purchasing officers and employees in a setting open to all and on equal terms.

ASG Administrator Karla Mercado called on professionals, merchants and businessmen, government employees and the public to participate in the event. The activity will feature exhibitions of products and services, and the agenda will include talks by experts in public procurement processes, among other topics.

Businesses that have or aspire to do or expand their business networks with the government will have the opportunity to present their offer, Mercado said.

The government of Puerto Rico makes annual purchases of some $1.5 billion in almost every line of products and services required by public agencies and dependencies and some of the municipalities.

By law, ASG oversees making such purchases at a central level, looking to achieving the best terms and prices and making the most efficient use of public resources. Entrepreneurs qualified to do business with the government are included in the Single Registry of Suppliers (RUP, in Spanish), which has 7,677 registered, and in the Single Registry of Bidders (RUL, in Spanish), which has 3,319 certified entities, both by the ASG.

“This convention offers an excellent platform for companies to present their offers, new or regular, to two important groups: the officials who make purchasing decisions in the government and the human resources that use the products and services,” said Mercado.

“Ethical and transparent contact and communication among these sectors, which is promoted through the convention, reinforces the strategic planning processes of government procurement and contracting,” she said.

“In addition, it provides to expand our records of suppliers and bidders and with it, the options of products and prices,” Mercado said.

For the benefit of new and current entrepreneurs, today’s speakers will provide guidance on the platform for the government purchase requisition process, called JEDI-2.0; preference policies and procedures in the acquisition of non-professional goods and services; the government vehicle fleet management program and the processes and costs in construction projects.

During the second day, the issues of ethics in the purchasing and bidding processes will be addressed; cyber security and artificial intelligence in government procurement processes; the RUP and the RUL; contracts and emergency purchases and the ASG’s Bid Board.